MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. - A sold-out crowd filed into Humphrey Coliseum on Jan. 17 to watch Mississippi State take on rival South Carolina in a pivotal Southeastern Conference showdown.
However, the 10,000-plus on-hand watched in horror as Chloe Bibby fell to the floor writhing and screaming in agony as she grabbed her left knee on the game’s opening possession.
An MRI the following day confirmed that Bibby would have to undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season, which turned into an Elite Eight run for the Bulldogs.
“It’s horrible, I wouldn’t wish that upon anyone,” Bibby said. “It’s not fun at all.”
At the time of her injury, the 6-foot-1 forward from Australia had started all 18 games and was averaging 11.9 points per game. She was also shooting 45-percent from 3-point range, which ranked third in the SEC.
Months of rehab soon followed for Bibby but she was finally fully cleared before the Bulldogs held their first official practice late last month.
“I was just so excited,” Bibby said. “The day before, our trainer told me that I’m 100 percent and can go do contact. I was nervous and excited. I feel I’d waited for so long, it just seemed like forever since I’d stepped out onto the court.”
Now that Bibby is back, it’s simply a matter of learning to trust her knee once again when making sharp cuts on the court.
“It’s a process and each day I feel like I’m getting more confident,” Bibby said. “Sometimes I’ll do a move that I didn’t think I would be able to do. Just getting that confidence back without even thinking about it, I’m slowly getting there.
“It’s going to be a process throughout the season as well, it’s not just going to happen in one moment. But I’m definitely getting there and really trusting my knee now and it feels good.”
MSU coach Vic Schaefer is overjoyed about having Bibby’s point production back but is also counting on the now junior to provide leadership for a relatively young roster with no seniors and one graduate.
“Her level of engagement, her personality and character with our players, you just can’t put a value on it,” Schaefer said. “I know she’s going to continue to get better, heal and get more confidence in that knee and become the player that she was and then some. That’s the exciting piece.”