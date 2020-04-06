A day after Vic Schaefer left Mississippi State for Texas, Bulldog forward Chloe Bibby announced on Monday night that she is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
“I want to say a massive thank you to the fans for embracing me and making the past three years an incredible experience,” Bibby tweeted. “I will forever cherish every photo, autograph, conversation and laugh I’ve had with all of you, and I truly feel blessed to have been a Bulldog. To my teammates I will be forever grateful to have played alongside you and call you my sisters. After long discussions with my family I have decided to enter the transfer portal to explore all of my options moving forward.”
Bibby appeared in 88 games during her three seasons at MSU and drew 49 starts. The 6-foot-1 forward from Australia has averaged 6.9 points over her career and shot 36 percent from 3-point range.
As a junior this past season, Bibby started 31 of 33 games, scoring 7.5 points and grabbing 5.2 rebounds.
Bibby is the second Bulldog to enter the transfer portal since the season ended, joining Jayla Hemingway.