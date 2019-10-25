BIGGERSVILLE • On a cold and wet night, the Biggersville Lions stayed perfect in division play with a dominating first-half performance.
Biggersville beat Falkner, 36-0, in its homecoming game on Friday night. The Lions (7-1, 5-0) scored all 36 points in the first 17 minutes of the game and forced a running clock halfway through the second quarter.
The Lions wasted no time getting the scoring started as Andre Green returned the opening kickoff of the game 77 yards for a touchdown.
“I was really proud of the guys,” Biggersville coach Stan Platt said. “We opened the game with the kickoff return and that helped us a lot. Hey, we are just trying to come out here and get better every week.”
Biggersville quickly forced a 3-and-out, then put itself up by two possessions behind a 22-yard touchdown run by Goldman Butler. Two possessions later, Biggersville led 20-0 after a 51-yard run by Quinton Knight.
Knight added a passing touchdown to Jarell Jones and Telick Barnett scored a 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to cap off Biggersville’s scoring.
On defense, the Lions forced Falkner (2-6, 2-3) to punt the ball five times and recovered a fumble and forced a turnover on downs. Overall, Falkner had no success offensively and ended the game with negative-22 yards. The Eagles only had four positive offensive plays in the game.
“I thought our defense did a great job tonight shutting them out,” Platt said.
Biggersville will host H.W. Byers next week and can clinch the division championship with a win.
Extra points
Turning Point: Green’s 77-yard kickoff return set the tone of the game and put Biggersville up 6-0 with 11:42 left in the first quarter.
Point Man: Knight finished 1 of 1 passing with a 7-yard TD, and had 77 rushing yards and one TD on six carries. Butler added 77 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
Talking Point: “They’ve done a great job for us this year. Goldman has had a fantastic year. He had a few fumbles tonight which is not like him, and Quinton ran really hard tonight and I thought he managed the game well.” Platt said of his offensive duo.
Notes
• Falkner’s Cody Johnson had eight carries for negative-22 yards.
• Falkner will play at Baldwyn next week.