Biggersville’s football team has lost its starting quarterback.
Quinton Knight, a senior, is out for the season with a torn ACL. He suffered the injury in early July while vacationing at the beach, and the nature of the injury’s severity was confirmed Thursday.
He’s expected to have surgery within the next two weeks.
“I hate it for him, because he’s a good kid,” Biggersville coach Stan Platt said. “You hate to see anybody get hurt, period, let alone a senior.”
Knight is a two-year starter for the Lions. Last season, he passed for 807 yards and 12 touchdowns, plus he rushed for 430 yards and seven scores.
The tough news comes less than three weeks before MHSAA teams begin preseason practices. Knight will be hard to replace, but Platt said he has several candidates. One option would be to use tailback Goldman Butler in the wildcat formation.
“He’s talented enough to throw it and run it,” Platt said. “I’ve got four or five options that we’re looking at right now. Of course, once we put pads on and the speed of the game, you don’t know how any of them are going to react.”
Whoever winds up at QB, they’ll be challenged from the get-go. Biggersville opens the season Sept. 4 against Tupelo Christian, a Class 1A playoff team the past three years.
Despite the loss of Knight, Platt is confident the Lions can have another good season. They’ve gone 22-4 the past two years and won the first division title in program history last season.
“I still think we can be a good football team,” he said. “We’re going to have to obviously change the playbook around a little bit to meet the needs of the different quarterbacks.”