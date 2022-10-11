HAMILTON – Biggersville made a statement early on with a fiery first set and refused to let up, walking away with a 3-1 win over Hamilton on Thursday.
Biggersville advances to the third round of the playoffs after defeating Hamilton with set scores of 25-15, 16-25, 25-20 and 25-16.
“This was probably one of the best games that they’ve played as far as ball control, passing and serving,” Biggersville coach Brandon Nash said. “We’ve got a bunch of experience on the floor, and our setters are coming along and did great for us. The stats from this game will have a bunch of names on it, which is always good.”
Hannah Seago and Kyana Hill got Biggersville started with a pair of kills in the first set, and their hitting helped them gain a little leeway later on in the set. A 9-0 run led by kills and aces from Seago and Marlee McCalister increased Biggersville’s lead to 18-9.
Biggersville closed the set out after Seago picked up her eighth ace of the first set.
Hamilton gained a 7-1 lead behind three straight aces from Madison Mitchell to start the second, while Kaylee Joslin and Rylee Wilson added to the lead. Biggersville tried to claw its way back into the set with kills from McCalister, but Heidi Bigham and Joslin sealed the set win with a kill and a pair of aces.
It was back and forth early on in the third set, but Biggersville got some momentum to take an 11-6 lead with a pair of kills from McCalister and Leileigh Moody. A 6-1 run with a kill by Hill increased Biggerville’s lead to 17-9.
Hamilton climbed back in it later after a block by Kylie Springfield, but Aaliyah Moody and Seago finished the set off with kills.
Biggersville jumped out to an early 12-6 lead in the fourth set, forcing Hamilton to call a timeout. Hamilton strung together a run after the timeout to cut the lead to three after multiple aces from Bigham.
Multiple kills from Seago, Hill and McCalister pushed Biggersville’s lead back up to 19-12. A pair of kills by McCalister and Hill sealed the win as Biggerville cashed in its third-round ticket.
“We just had a bad night all the way around,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “I really thought we were going to turn things around after that second set, but it was like we flipped the switch back off.”
Seago finished with a team-high 16 kills, while McCalister added nine kills and four aces. Leileigh Moody and Hill both added six kills in the win.
