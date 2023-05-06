BIGGERSVILLE – With the score knotted at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Biggersville Lions gained the momentum to rally together a six-run inning to pull away from Hamilton and win 10-2 on Saturday.
Biggersville won the Class 1A second-round series in three games.
“The bottom of the lineup really came through for us in that inning,” Biggersville coach Daniel Rowsey said. “I always have confidence when the top of our lineup comes through because those guys are confident at the plate. We hit the ball hard, got lucky enough to get into some gaps and got runs across when we needed them.”
Tre Gunn put Biggersville on the board first with an RBI single, while Noah Hester got Hamilton going in the third with an RBI single after a triple by Drake Pittman. After Luke Overstreet got a base hit in the bottom of the third, Hunter Johnson’s RBI single broke the tie for Biggersville.
Hamilton tied things up once again on a hit by Suede Shows, and the Lions almost had a chance to take the lead in the fifth, but a runner was ruled out at home to leave the score at 2-2. Biggersville answered back in the bottom of the inning and increased the lead to 8-2 after loading the bases.
Bubba Harris singled on a bunt to break the tie, then Brooks Seago and Dylan Rowsey followed with RBI singles of their own to add to the lead. Seago found his way home on a wild pitch, while Dylan Rowsey stole home to put Biggersville up 8-2.
Harris added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run single, and Drew Rowsey sealed the win with a pair of strikeouts in the seventh.
Biggersville advanced to the third round in the Class 1A playoffs to match up against a familiar foe in West Union.
“West Union is a very solid team that we met at North half last year, and they’ve got everyone back, I think,” Rowsey said. “They’ve got some guys that can play, so it’s definitely going to be a battle.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Harris, Seago and Dylan Rowsey sparked a six-run fifth inning for Biggersville to break the 2-2 tie.
Big Stat: Harris went 2 for 4 at the plate and tallied three RBIs for the Lions
Coach Speak: “We had a pair of calls that were immediately run-costing early in the game. Our guys are tough, but sometimes, it’s hard to get that momentum back. We just didn’t do enough against a good team that’s been here before." – Hamilton's Dallas Flippo
