Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
HATLEY – Amory’s ground-and-pound approach, led by the dynamic duo of Charleston French and Emmanuel Randle, was the story for the Panthers on Thursday night.
The two combined for 162 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-6 win over Hatley.
“Going into the game, the plan was to put it on the ground and get downhill,” Amory coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Emmanuel and Charleston both did a good job at that tonight.”
French got the Panthers started in the first quarter with a pair of runs from the wildcat formation. French barreled in on a 12-yard touchdown run for the first points of the game.
Randle and Elijah Spratt cashed in on a pair of touchdown runs later in the first, pushing Amory’s lead to 21-0 after the extra points by Dylan Thompson. With 23 seconds left in the first, French broke free on a punt return and took it 45 yards to the house as the Panthers headed into the second with a 28-0 lead.
The Tigers started off the second on a low note, fumbling in their own end zone for a safety. French added to his totals shortly afterward, scoring on 42-yard touchdown run on the second play of the drive.
“We didn’t dominate how we wanted to and there’s still some stuff that we can fix, but it was a great game that we can grow on,” French said.
Randle picked up his second and third rushing touchdowns of the night late in the third and early in the fourth on runs of 1 and 20 yards. Hatley avoided the shutout on a 10-yard touchdown run by Logan Brown with 11 seconds left in the game.
Extra Points
Turning Point: After a fumble recovery by Kobe Williams at Hatley’s 8-yard line, Spratt rushed in for a touchdown to extend Amory’s lead to 21-0.
Point Man: French finished with 112 yards on six carries through two quarters and contributed three touchdown runs.
Talking Point: “We need to do better in practice as far as getting other people some reps. We needed others to step up tonight, but they weren’t ready.” – Hatley coach Seth Lee
Notes
• Hatley had a touchdown completion from Brown to Michael Foster that was called back due to a block-in-the-back penalty.
• The Tigers got their initial first-down completion late in the second quarter on a pass from Josh Griffin to Cole Fisher.
• Amory will host Noxubee County for its next game, while Hatley will head to Nettleton.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.