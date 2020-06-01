Blue Mountain College has found the head coach to lead the Topper men’s soccer program that plans to begin play in 2021-22.
Caryl Vogel, New Albany High School boys’ coach, was named BMC’s first men’s coach on Monday.
Vogel is a Pontotoc native and current site director of the Tupelo Futbol Club. He played junior college soccer at ICC, where he served as team captain.
“Coaching college soccer has always been an aspiration of mine,” Vogel said. “Having the chance to coach at a great college like Blue Mountain is an exciting opportunity.”
Vogel started coaching at New Albany in 2012 and owns a record of 137-81-12 with the Bulldogs. His 2019 team reached the North state championship game.
“We have been very impressed with Caryl Vogel and his zeal to begin our men’s soccer program,” said Blue Mountain athletic director Will Lowrey. “We are definitely attracting some of the best and brightest to lead our programs.”
Vogel will coach the 2020-21 season at New Albany while recruiting the Toppers inaugural team.
“The North Mississippi soccer family is very close to my heart,” Vogel said. I am excited to provide young men in this region the opportunity to continue playing soccer while getting a top-notch education.”
Blue Mountain, an NAIA institution, will compete in the Southern States Athletic Conference in both men’s and women’s soccer beginning in 2021.
Last season, William Carey’s men reached the NAIA national quarterfinals.