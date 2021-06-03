PEARL – Behind the play of Jackson McCoy, Booneville's Blue Devils held off Magee 4-2 in Game 2 of the MHSAA Class 3A state championship series at Trustmark Park.
The deciding Game 3 will be Saturday at 1 p.m.
“We always feel confident when Jackson is on the mound and he did a really good job today,” said Booneville coach Kevin Williams. “Give the senior the ball and let him get you to a Game 3 and he did. He’s been big time every time in big game situations.”
McCoy, a Northeast Mississippi CC signee, helped himself at the plate with a two-run home run into the left field bullpen in the top of the first inning to give Booneville a 2-0 lead.
On the mound, McCoy (9-0) tossed a complete game while scattering five hits He gave up two earned runs and had eight strikeouts.
“I was trying to keep the ball low and throw strikes. Curveball was working most of the time and did a good locating outside pitches,” McCoy said. “My mindset was getting us to a Game 3. I was glad I was pitching with a lead and the home run gave me a lot of confidence.”
Magee tied the game at 2 in the bottom of the sixth on back-to-back RBI singles by Jordan Magee and Banks Teater.
In the top of the seventh Booneville (25-11) took the 4-2 lead on a fielder’s choice by Ben Davis and Hayden Donahue scored on a throwing error.
“Now we are in the game we want to be in. The winner takes it all,” Williams said. “Magee is one of the best baseball teams we’ve seen in two years, and they can swing it and are very athletic.”
Brennon McNair (6-2) took the loss on the mound for Magee (28-6).
Williams said he was undecided on who Booneville will start on the mound in Game 3. Magee will start Jordan Magee.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: The Blue Devils scored two runs on a fielder’s choice by Ben Davis and a throwing error in the top of the seventh for their winning margin.
Big Stat: McCoy homered and also tossed a complete game scattering five hits with eight strikeouts.
Coach Speak: “We never made adjustments at the plate and couldn’t get the timely hit. We made baserunning mistakes early and had numerous opportunities. We have to go back and have a good practice tomorrow and be ready for Game 3.” – Magee coach Allen Eubanks.