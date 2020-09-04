BOONEVILLE • Booneville came out of the gates firing on Friday night.
The Blue Devils opened with a 15-0 lead and held off a comeback attempt from Ripley for the 22-12 win in their season opener.
Booneville senior quarterback John Daniel Deaton was the catalyst for the Blue Devils’ offense. Deaton found H-back J.D. Nanney for a 2-yard score on their opening drive and added the two-point conversion run.
After the Blue Devils’ defense forced another 3-and-out, Deaton hit senior Jackson McCoy on the first play of the drive for a 56-yard score and the 15-0 lead.
Deaton was 6 of 6 for 92 yards and two scores in the first half.
“It was a boost of confidence, coming back, it’s been a year and we have a new offensive coordinator so it just boosted my confidence to know that we can still do it,” said Deaton.
Deaton’s first incompletion came on an interception by Shaundell Carter.
The Tigers capitalized on the turnover with a 6-yard run by Immanuel Griffin.
On the ensuing kickoff, confusion by Booneville’s returners saw Ripley recover the kick, where Griffin punched in a 1-yard score. Another failed conversion left the score, 15-12.
“I was proud of our team to fight back and really, if we get those two-point conversions, we make it even closer than that,” said Ripley head coach Perry Liles.
Booneville’s defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, holding the Tigers to 18 yards.
“Everything was going right so we just kind of coasted,” said Booneville coach Mike Mattox. “This Ripley bunch never quit. We caught our second wind in the fourth quarter.”
Extra pointsTurning Point: Booneville responded to Ripley’s run in the third quarter with a 13-play, 65-yard drive, capped by a Caleb Guy touchdown to go up by 10.
Point Man: Deaton was 13-of-15 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Talking Point: “We didn’t panic. We just bowed up and played like we are suppose to. And that’s because we have a senior-led ball club.” – Mattox.
Notes• Griffin had 18 carries, 84 yards and two touchdowns.
• Deaton completed 13 passes to 10 different receivers.
• Booneville travels to New Albany on Friday; Ripley goes to Saltillo.