Logan Harr was supposed to be making his first career start for Booneville’s football team this Friday.
The junior defensive back was coming off quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He’d worked hard to earn a role on the team, and due to some injuries suffered in last week’s loss to New Albany, Harr was likely going to start this week against Saltillo.
But the 17-year-old was killed in a wreck early Saturday morning when the car he was riding in struck a tree on Highway 4 just east of Booneville.
Another Booneville player, senior Christian Price, and former Blue Devils standout Davian Price both suffered moderate injuries. They were released from the hospital Sunday.
“He’s one of those kids who has worked and worked and gotten better and better,” Booneville coach Mike Mattox said of Harr. “He was just taken too early.”
Harr, who also played soccer, was part of Booneville’s football program in middle school and ninth grade before moving to Alabama last year. He moved back to Booneville this year, much to the delight of his friends.
Even though he had yet to play this season, Harr knew how to be a good teammate. When a Booneville defensive back was injured last Friday, Harr stayed by his side to make sure he was OK and fetch him water when he needed it.
“All the kids loved him. He was always smiling, always happy no matter the situation,” Mattox said.
The school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter held a memorial service for Harr on Sunday night at the middle school football field. The players will wear a No. 8 sticker – Harr’s jersey number – on the backs of their helmets for the remainder of the season.
Instead of watching game film, Mattox said he planned to dedicate Monday to helping his players deal with their loss.
“There’s more important things today to talk about,” he said. “These kids, I want them to know that I’m hurt also. We’re just all going to sit down in the gym floor – that’s about the only place big enough to hold us – and we’re going to sit down and let everybody talk that wants to and go from there.”
Visitation for Harr will be held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church sanctuary. The funeral will follow.