This year’s edition of the Egg Bowl may not mean much to those outside of the Magnolia State.
Both Mississippi State and Ole Miss are currently on the outside looking in where bowl eligibility is concerned with four wins apiece.
The Bulldogs still have a shot to extend their bowl streak to 10 years if they can win out. MSU hosts FCS foe Abilene Christian for homecoming on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. before wrapping up the regular season at home against the Rebels on Thanksgiving night.
“We just have to go out there and continue to compete,” said MSU center Darryl Williams. “We’ve got a lot left to play for this season. We have two more home games with an opportunity to get bowl eligible. That’s something I think this team is trying to do and something we continue to work on.”
The Bulldogs have lost five of their last six games, including a 38-7 setback to No. 4 Alabama over the weekend.
Abilene Christian (5-6) has seen its share of struggles as well this season, losing its last two outings at home to Sam Houston State 24-10 and Southeastern Louisiana 35-14.
Ole Miss’ bowl aspirations sustained a big blow with its 58-37 loss to top-ranked LSU on Saturday. The Rebels are off this week but still have a slim shot at backing their way into a bowl with an Egg Bowl victory over the Bulldogs and help from their APR score – a measure of academic success – if there are not enough bowl-eligible teams.
Ole Miss has its offense clicking and chewed up 614 yards in the loss to the Tigers, 402 of which came on the ground.
“The fact that anyone in this offense can make a big play goes to show how special this team can be,” said Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. “A lot of people look at the record and say we are not good, but we are building something and are very close.”