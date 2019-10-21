The road to bowl eligibility is getting more difficult for both Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
Each team remains stuck on three wins after experiencing home losses over the weekend. The Bulldogs fell 36-13 to No. 2 LSU while the Rebels were edged 24-17 by Texas A&M.
The Aggies are the next opponent for MSU, in College Station on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network. Ole Miss is off this week.
Texas A&M (4-3, 2-2 SEC) totaled just 337 yards against Ole Miss but turned the Rebels over twice – one of which was a 62-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery by Buddy Johnson.
Mississippi State (3-4, 1-3), meanwhile, is trying to snap a three-game skid. The Bulldogs have not had a win since Sept. 21 against Kentucky.
“This bunch is still motivated and we still believe in our season,” said MSU center Darryl Williams. “We’ve just got to continue to do the little things right and get better each and every day. I promise you that we’ll get bowl eligible this year as long as we continue to do those small things.”
MSU has enjoyed its share of success against the Aggies of late, winning the last three meetings. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 7-5 and won 28-13 in Starkville last season.
Rebels regroup
Ole Miss (3-5, 2-3), meanwhile, will regroup this week before traveling to Auburn on Nov. 2.
“We’ve got to use this extra time to get healthy,” said Rebels coach Matt Luke. “We’ve got to look at ourselves some and then move on to Auburn.”
Running backs Jerrion Ealy and Scottie Phillips both left the Texas A&M game as did offensive lineman Ben Brown. Phillips and Brown both left with ankle injuries and center Eli Johnson played through an ankle injury of his own.
Ealy left he game just before halftime due to an illness and did not return.