A yearly shooting event that helps support the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America has become an important opportunity for fun and fellowship, and for business networking as well.
Open to individuals, groups of casual friends and corporate teams, the Boy Scout Clay Classic and Elite Eagle events, presented by Winchester ammunition, punctuate the divide between summer and fall for wingshooting enthusiasts across northeast Mississippi.
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the event will be held Aug. 23-24 on the grounds of Camp Yocona, located south of Highway 278 between Pontotoc and Oxford, at 878 Boy Scout Road in Randolph. Shooters may learn more and sign up at the Boy Scouts of America office at 505 Air Park Rd., in Tupelo, or by calling 842-2871.
In 1994, the first event drew two dozen shooters and raised $1,500. Currently the event raises more than $30,000 per year. All of the money goes directly to the Yocona Area Council, a Boy Scouts of America zone that supports more than 3,900 scouts in a dozen north Mississippi counties.
The event is a key part of the local scouting year, both from a financial standpoint and from the connection it creates and strengthens between scouting and those who support its ideals.
“I was a Boy Scout growing up,” Chase Farmer, chairman of this year’s event, said. “Scouting is important to me. I think it’s important that we have a strong council. It’s important that we guard and protect and support our local council, because they’re still holding all those traditional Scouting values very dear.
“So, that was one reason I got involved, and the second reason was, I love to shoot. I’m an avid shotgun shooter, and I think anything we can do to get people involved in the shotgun shooting sports is a positive. It’s a great activity that can be fun for the whole family. I’ve got an 11-year-old son who’s just getting started. I’m hoping he shoots with me this year just to get him some more exposure into what kind of fun you have for not a whole lot of money.”
Farmer, in his fifth year helping produce the event, is quick to credit the vision of the event’s founders who not only started the ball rolling, but continue helping today.
“The Clay Classic is special to me because I have been involved with this event since its inception back in 1994,” Greg Burks, of Tupelo, one of the event’s original organizers, said. “The grand thing is, it benefits the Boy Scouts of the Yocona Area Council, who are the next generations of leaders not only in our community, but our state and nation. People just keep coming to the table and the Classic just keeps growing.
“It’s really been the sort of thing that people come out and see once as participants or sponsors and just really fall in love with. They come back and, when they do, they want to become more involved.”
A welcome vacation
“I have a friend I grew up with from the time we were two years old,” Robert Magers, another long-time supporter, said. “He lives in Jackson now, but he takes vacation time every year to come up and help with this event because it’s so much fun.”
“Scouting is, by far, the best investment an individual or business can make in preparing our future leaders,” Burks said.
The sporting clay competition is actually three separate events in one. The Elite Eagle is a 60-target, two-shooter competition that comes with ammunition supplied and a steak dinner afterward. As in the past, the Elite Eagle event will be held on Friday afternoon, which this year is Aug. 23, commencing at 1 p.m. Elite Eagle entry fees are $350 per team.
“As we’ve grown the event, we’ve tried to make sure we were always providing a top quality experience,” Magers said, “from the challenges and rewards of the course to the camaraderie of the event itself. Many times, we found the Saturday event conflicted with other events, particularly those involving kids and family, and the last thing we wanted to do was interfere with that. Plus, the opportunity for businesses to send employees or bring customers on a weekday offered a lot of appeal, so we moved the traditional Saturday afternoon flight to Friday morning.”
The Corporate Shoot features business-sponsored 4-person teams and kicks off Friday, Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. In this event, each shooter gets a crack at 100 targets. Ammunition is not supplied, though lunch is, and the per-team entry fee is $700.
The Clay Classic welcomes individual shooters or four-shooter teams to use their own ammunition in a 100-target match. There, the entry fee is $125 per individual shooter or $700 per team. This portion of the event commences Saturday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.
Organizers offer a pricing option for a Clay Classic Combo Team that would allow a four-person team to shoot in competition on Friday or Saturday morning and a two-person team to shoot competitively in the Elite Eagle event Friday afternoon for a price of $900.
The overall feel of the event is unique in the world of shooting sports. Generally a shotgun event like this will either be very rigidly governed and attract top aces who’ll only shoot 90 percent or better, or it will be very casual and introductory in nature and attract those who may shoot clays only once a year, as well as those who may have never shot clays before at all. This event’s attendees and atmosphere combine to do both in a wonderfully harmonious way.
Average to outstanding
“The Clay Classic gives the average shooter an opportunity to shoot in a competition just prior to dove season, and it’s not a high-pressure shoot,” Danny Cash, a long-time committee member, volunteer and competitive shooter said. He says the day is only as serious as you make it. “It’s more about getting outdoors with your friends, knocking the dust off your gun before dove season and enjoying the Camp Yocona facility.”
“We try to strike that balance to make everybody happy,” Farmer said. “We’ve got guys at each station who help the novices all they want, but happily get out of the way of the seasoned shooters and let them do their thing to help them be comfortable too. That’s exactly what we are going for. A lot of people will tell you when you ask them to come shoot, ‘I don’t shoot much and I don’t want to embarrass myself.’ That’s what we hope to avoid on every level. We want to be encouraging to everybody who’s trying to win the event, who is brand new to the shotgun sports or just trying to get back in the game, and to those who are just looking for way to spend a morning to sharpen their skills for their once-a-year dove hunt.”
A wide variety of corporate sponsorship packages are available, offering banners and signs at tents and stations and entries for teams. For more information, call the local Boy Scout service center at 842-2871.