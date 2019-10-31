DaShun Berry
Guard, 6-0, Sr., Houlka
Led the state in scoring last season with 29.8 ppg. Also averaged 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals.
Derek Fountain
Forward, 6-8, Sr., Holly Springs
Averaged 16 ppg and 8.7 rpg last season. Led Holly Springs to the Class 3A state championship game.
T.J. Hannah
Forward, 6-6, Sr., Saltillo
Was the Division 2-5A MVP last season. Averaged 14.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg, took 3.1 charges per game, had 84 blocks.
Josh Mitchell
Forward/Center, 6-7, Sr., Tupelo
Averaged 9.7 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.6 bpg last season. Finished the year with three triple-doubles.
Walker Moreland
Guard, 5-11, Sr., New Site
Averaged 19.3 ppg, 2.2 apg, 2.8 rpg last season. Led the state in three-pointers (146).
Rock Robinson
Wing/Forward, 6-5, Jr., Pontotoc
Was the Division 2-4A Offensive Player of the Year last season. Averaged 14.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.9 spg.
Mitchell Saulsberry
Forward, 6-5, Jr., Potts Camp
Averaged 22.3 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 2.1 apg, 1 spg last season. Led Potts Camp to the Class 1A semifinals.
Zach Shugars
Forward, 6-2, Jr., Ingomar
Averaged 14.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg last season. Led Ingomar to the Class 1A state championship game.
Mitchell Shettles
Guard, 6-1, Sr., New Albany
Averaged 18.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.7 spg last season. One of the state’s top 3-point shooters.
Isaiah Thompson
Forward, 6-4, Sr., Amory
Was the Division 2-4A Co-MVP last season. Averaged 21. 8 ppg, 7.2 rpg and had four double-doubles.