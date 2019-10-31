DaShun Berry

Guard, 6-0, Sr., Houlka

Led the state in scoring last season with 29.8 ppg. Also averaged 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals.

Derek Fountain

Forward, 6-8, Sr., Holly Springs

Averaged 16 ppg and 8.7 rpg last season. Led Holly Springs to the Class 3A state championship game.

T.J. Hannah

Forward, 6-6, Sr., Saltillo

Was the Division 2-5A MVP last season. Averaged 14.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg, took 3.1 charges per game, had 84 blocks.

Josh Mitchell

Forward/Center, 6-7, Sr., Tupelo

Averaged 9.7 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.6 bpg last season. Finished the year with three triple-doubles.

Walker Moreland

Guard, 5-11, Sr., New Site

Averaged 19.3 ppg, 2.2 apg, 2.8 rpg last season. Led the state in three-pointers (146).

Rock Robinson

Wing/Forward, 6-5, Jr., Pontotoc

Was the Division 2-4A Offensive Player of the Year last season. Averaged 14.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.9 spg.

Mitchell Saulsberry

Forward, 6-5, Jr., Potts Camp

Averaged 22.3 ppg, 10.7 rpg, 1.2 bpg, 2.1 apg, 1 spg last season. Led Potts Camp to the Class 1A semifinals.

Zach Shugars

Forward, 6-2, Jr., Ingomar

Averaged 14.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg last season. Led Ingomar to the Class 1A state championship game.

Mitchell Shettles

Guard, 6-1, Sr., New Albany

Averaged 18.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.7 spg last season. One of the state’s top 3-point shooters.

Isaiah Thompson

Forward, 6-4, Sr., Amory

Was the Division 2-4A Co-MVP last season. Averaged 21. 8 ppg, 7.2 rpg and had four double-doubles.

dalton.middleton@journalinc.com

Twitter: @DLMiddleton8

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus