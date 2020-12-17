SPRINGVILLE • Sydney Brazil carried South Pontotoc’s offense through the first three quarters, and Rebekah Pilcher picked up where she left off in the fourth.
The two juniors combined to lift No. 8 South Pontotoc to a 46-40 win over Walnut on Thursday night.
Brazil knocked down five 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 21 points and Pilcher pitched in 12, scoring half of that in the final period.
“(Brazil) set the tone for us offensively tonight,” South Pontotoc head coach Bill Russell said. “She’s a shooter, and she did what shooters do. She missed a couple of shots, but she didn’t get frustrated and kept shooting.”
Against Walnut’s 3-2 zone, the sharpshooting lefty connected on four treys in the first half, scoring 16 points as the teams entered the break tied 22-22.
“Whenever I started hitting, my confidence kept rising,” Brazil said.
Walnut (4-8) found itself up 28-26 midway through the third after senior Claire Leak opened up the second half with her team’s first six points. From there, South Pontotoc (10-1) went on a 9-0 run sparked by Brazil’s fifth and final three.
Pilcher hit a floater in the final seconds of the third for her first field goal of the night. Her second bucket came early in the fourth as the Lady Cougars built a 10-point lead, but Leak along with sophomore Madi Kate Vuncannon combined for a 10-1 run to cut the lead to one with 2:03 to play.
South Pontotoc locked in defensively, holding Walnut scoreless the rest of the game, and Pilcher shot 3-of-4 from the free throw line before Maggie Gaspard sunk two of her own in the final minute to seal it.
“Rebekah struggled a little bit, but down the stretch she done what Rebekah Pilcher does. We got the ball in her hands, and she knocked down free throws to ice the game at the end,” Russell said.
Leak led Walnut with 15 points.
(B) South Pontotoc 68, Walnut 38: The Cougars knocked down six 3-pointers in the first half for a big lead. Pacey Matthews notched a game-high 22 points. Bryce Howell added 13 and Hunter Bagwell 12. Freshman Drew Jackson led Walnut with 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: South Pontotoc held Walnut scoreless over the final two minutes, adding five free throws in the final 37 seconds.
Point Man: Brazil scored 21 points in the first three quarters on five made 3-pointers.
Talking Point: “I think we play really well together. I think we just understand each other, and if we’re both hitting, we try to split the shots to whoever is open.” – Brazil on Pilcher