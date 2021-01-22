SHANNON • Standing at 6-foot-5, both Gavin Brinker and Rock Robinson already present a problem for most teams. Add in their skill level, and they become almost impossible to guard.
Shannon saw that firsthand on Friday night as the duo combined for 52 points to lead No. 1 Pontotoc to a 77-70 win over the Red Raiders to remain unbeaten in Division 2-4A.
Brinker scored a game-high 27 points, shooting 10 of 16 from the field. Robinson added 25 points and 12 rebounds.
“I was proud of the way (Gavin) stepped up on both ends of the floor for us,” Pontotoc head coach Rolley Tipler said. “And Rock, man, he doesn’t care how he gets it. He’s going to step up, no matter what position he’s in. He’s the type of player you want on your team.”
Pontotoc (19-3, 8-0) led by as much as 14 in the third quarter when Shannon (9-9, 5-4) started to claw back. The Red Raiders started a 10-0 run late in the third and carried it over to the start of the fourth to pull within one, where Tipler called a timeout to settle his team down.
“It was more about clock management,” said Tipler. “I just wanted to slow them down so they could gather themselves.”
The timeout paid off as Brinker and Robinson combined to score the Warriors' next 11 points as they built back a 10-point lead with 4:13 remaining.
Shannon's Devin Hodges still tried to will his team back, scoring seven of his team-high 23 points in the final minute and 10 seconds to pull the lead down to 73-70 with 13 seconds left.
Pontotoc's Joe Haze Austin, who scored 12 points, dropped in a pair from the free throw line and Brinker sent the fans home happy with a dunk at the buzzer for good measure.
Shannon's Jackson Harris scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half before dealing with foul trouble. Jikies Tucker and Tyson Blanch both added 11 points in the loss.
(G) Pontotoc 83, Shannon 45: The No. 4-ranked Lady Warriors (19-4, 8-0) wrapped up the No. 1 seed in Division 2-4A behind four players in double figures, led by Samya Brooks' 18.
Ja'Nai Crowley led Shannon (8-9, 5-4) with 16 points.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Up one, out of a timeout, Brinker and Robinson scored Pontotoc's next 11 points for a 10-point lead in the fourth.
Point Maker: Robinson scored 25 points on 9 of 15 (60%) shooting.
Talking Point: “(Pontotoc) is very talented, and that size, shoot, most junior colleges don’t have that type of size.” – Shannon head coach Cedric Brim