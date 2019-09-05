Quincy Brown’s commitment to Mississippi State proved to be short-lived.
The 2021 four-star wide receiver announced he was de-committing from the Bulldogs just three weeks after his original pledge.
Brown, a 6-foot-3, 175-pounder from Destrehan, Louisiana, also holds scholarship offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UNLV.
With Brown’s departure, MSU is left with only four-star wide receiver Deion Smith in its 2021 class.
Logan Lowery