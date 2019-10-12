COLUMBIA, Mo. • A two-quarterback system for Ole Miss was not enough to offset the one-quarterback system for Missouri.
Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant, the subject of mild quarterback drama last week when a knee injury placed his playing status in doubt, was 23 for 35 passing for 329 yards, and Missouri rolled up 562 total yards in a 38-27 win over Ole Miss at Memorial Stadium Saturday night.
The Rebels brought plenty of rush against Bryant, forcing him to move and scramble but rarely keeping him from big plays. Ole Miss was credited with just one sack and one pressure.
Only Alabama, with 155 rushing yards, had surpassed 100 rushing yards against Ole Miss this season. But the Tigers had 233 led by Larry Rountree, who rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
On the flip side, the Tigers – No. 3 in the SEC and No. 12 nationally in rushing defense and playing without their top player in injured linebacker Cale Garrett – were able to contain Ole Miss freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee while they extended their lead.
Ultimately the mix of Plumlee and redshirt freshman Matt Corral helped Ole Miss score 20 points in the second half.
“I’m really pleased with those guys being unselfish, cheering for each other, pulling for each other. I felt like we had a good rhythm going using their strengths,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. “We’re just trying to find a way to win games.”
Corral entered the game with 4 minutes, 28 seconds left in the second quarter as Ole Miss trailed 12-7.
He had a 12-yard completion on his first play and led the Rebels on a drive that ended inside the Missouri 1 on fourth down on the next to last play of the half.
Freshman Jarod “Snoop” Conner carried four-straight times once the Rebels reached first-and-goal from the 10. His fourth-down run was reviewed, but the call was upheld.
Attitude adjustments
Missouri, as it adjusted to Plumlee in the first half, adjusted to Corral in the third quarter.
While Corral was crisp in the second quarter, he finished the game 10 for 16 passing for 133 yards
The Rebels’ four touchdowns all came via Plumlee, two on passes.
A 21-yarder to Scottie Phillips with 11:51 left in the first quarter came after a Missouri turnover on a punt set up the Rebels at the Tigers’ 29, followed by a 28-yarder with 2:51 left in the third. Plumlee scored on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter, capping a 75-yard drive that began with Corral. He scored the Rebels’ final touchdown on a 40-yard run, a drive that included two pass completions by Corral.
Plumlee finished with 143 rushing yards, 62 coming in the fourth quarter after Missouri had built a 35-14 lead. He had a 57-yard touchdown run in the first quarter negated by a holding call.
“We noticed that they were adjusting to whoever was playing quarterback,” Plumlee said. “To create some confusion we both went in and both played. It helped contribute to the team, and that’s really what we want to do … what me and Matt want to do for sure.”