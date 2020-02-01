It should be no surprise that the first commitment of the Mike Leach era at Mississippi State is a wide receiver.
Hartfield Academy 2021 three-star receiver Brandon Buckhaulter elected to play in Leach’s pass-happy offense on Saturday, flipping his previous pledge to Ole Miss.
“I would like to thank the Ole Miss fans and family for accepting me and allowing me to be a part of the Lane Train,” Buckhaulter tweeted. “But after a long conversation with my family I’ve decided to flip my commitment to Mississippi State.”
Buckhaulter had been committed to the Rebels since Feb. 16, 2019.
The 6-foot-3, 192-pounder is rated the No. 4 prospect in the state by 247Sports.com. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Louisville and Southern Miss.
Buckhaulter caught 35 passes for 687 yards and 10 touchdowns this past fall.
For more on Buckhaulter's commitment, check out Paul Jones' story on 247Sports.com.
Logan Lowery