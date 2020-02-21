STARKVILLE • For seven innings on Friday, No. 10 Mississippi State’s offense was nearly non-existent with 16 strikeouts.
But the Bulldogs’ bats finally broke through, scoring six runs in the eighth inning to surge past Oregon State 6-2 in the series opener.
“They did a really good job with our offense during the first part of the game and you really have to tip your hat to their pitcher,” said MSU coach Chris Lemonis. “But we always have a chance and keep competing.”
The rally started innocently enough with an infield single by Rowdey Jordan that was followed up by a Jordan Westburg double. Josh Hatcher walked to load the bases and Justin Foscue tied the game with a two-run single.
Brandon Pimentel then belted a three-run home run to right field and Kamren James added an insurance run by scoring on a wild pitch.
“We didn’t have the momentum all day,” Lemonis said. “But there in the eighth, that momentum grew and it gets tougher to pitch here at the Dude.”
MSU (4-0) finished with eight hits led by Luke Hancock going 2 for 2 with a pair of singles while Westburg went 2 for 3 with a double.
Inauspicious start
The Diamond Dogs were held in check most of the afternoon by Oregon State (2-3) starter Christian Chamberlain. The junior southpaw struck out a career-best 12 batters in 5 1/3 shutout innings and only allowed two hits and two walks.
“We got big trying to do too much but it was because of his stuff,” Lemonis said. “That was first round stuff, 93-95 with a really good breaking ball. It’s probably a little more than we thought we were getting today but he was really good.”
David Dunlavey earned the win in relief during his debut for MSU.
Game 2 is slated for Saturday at 2 p.m. Redshirt freshman left-hander Christian MacLeod (1-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the mound for the Bulldogs while the Beavers go with 6-foot-7 righty Jake Pfennings (1-0, 1.80).