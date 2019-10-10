Mississippi State split a pair of seven-inning exhibition games against Louisiana last Saturday.
This weekend, however, the Diamond Dogs will be in action against themselves. The annual Bulldog World Series will take place over the next three days beginning tonight at 6.
The series will continue Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. and will also be seven-inning contests.
MSU’s roster has been divided into two rosters picked by team captains Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg. Foscue will lead the Maroon team while Westburg heads up the White squad.
Redshirt freshman left-hander Christian MacLeod will take the mound today for Maroon against White righty Carlisle Koestler, a graduate transfer from Southeastern Louisiana.
Friday’s match-up will pit junior southpaw Houston Harding for Maroon against White sophomore right-hander JT Ginn. The finale will feature freshman Maroon left-hander Davis Rokose against White junior lefty Jared Shemper on the mound.
All scrimmages are free and open to the public. The Bulldogs will close out the fall with another exhibition at UAB on Oct. 20 with a 1 p.m. first pitch.