STARKVILLE • Luke Hancock reached the apex of college baseball as a freshman last year when Mississippi State appeared in the College World Series.
For Hancock, a Houston native, it was a dream come true.
“I grew up wanting to play in Omaha and had watched it on TV ever since I was a little kid,” Hancock said. “Being out there as a player for Mississippi State meant the world to me and my family.”
Hancock played in 26 games last spring and drew a dozen starts, but only four of those starts came at catcher. The Bulldogs are banking on the sophomore taking huge strides this season as their everyday backstop behind the plate.
“I’m excited about Luke,” said MSU coach Chris Lemonis. “He’s caught JT (Ginn) since he was about 14, so they’ve been together a long time. Luke is a pretty steady personality back there.”
Hancock, along with freshmen Logan Tanner and Austin Kelly, will try to fill the void left by workhorse catcher Dustin Skelton last season.
“All three of us are capable of doing the job back there,” Hancock said. “They’ve both improved since they’ve gotten here in the fall. I try to talk to them as much as I can and try to help if they need help with anything.
“I knew Austin in high school so we’re pretty good friends. I feel like the veteran even though I’m not.”
Hancock hit .326 with four doubles and 14 RBIs for MSU last season but feels like his game really started to improve during the summer playing for the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms of the Coastal Plain League. He batted .297 with six doubles, one home run, 15 RBIs and seven stolen bases
“It helped a lot to be able to play everyday again like in high school,” Hancock said.
Hancock brought that experience back to Starkville with him and won the job as the Bulldogs’ backstop in the fall.
On-the-field growth
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot as a player,” Hancock said. “Being around all the guys last year just makes me feel really comfortable going out there everyday. I’m just trying to compete and get after it ever single day. I feel good about it and am confident in my ability.”
With the start of the 2020 season just two weeks away, Hancock will try to do his part to help MSU return to the College World Series and do something no other Diamond Dog team has done before.
“We’re going to go back and try to win a national championship,” Hancock said. “Last year we went out there and didn’t win it. We had a great team last year and had a lot of fun out there. This year, if we have the opportunity to go out there it’s going to be all business.”