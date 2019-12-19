Mississippi State won the Duel in the Desert in 2017 and the 15th-ranked Bulldogs will be looking for a repeat performance in Las Vegas this week.
Vic Schaefer’s squad opens the tournament with South Florida tonight at 6 and will meet either UNLV or Virginia on Saturday.
MSU (9-2) snapped a two-game skid at Louisiana on Monday and is led by sophomore center/ forward Jessika Carter averaging 14 points and 10.7 rebounds.
USF (7-4) has faced some stiff competition this season playing both Baylor and Notre Dame and holds an upset win over Texas. The Bulls are coming off a 67-64 home win against Idaho on Sunday.
Freshman guard Elena Tsineke tops South Florida scoring 12.5 points per game.
The series is tied 1-1 between the two teams with the Bulldogs winning the previous meeting 68-58 in the 2015 SEC/ACC Challenge in Jacksonville, Florida.
Logan Lowery