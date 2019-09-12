Mississippi State will begin fall baseball practice on Friday and hold its first intrasquad scrimmage at 8:30 p.m.
Chris Lemonis’ club will play against itself a total of 12 times between Sept. 13 and Oct. 20, including a three-game Fall World Series scheduled for Oct. 10-12.
The Diamond Dogs will also take on two exhibition opponents this fall. Louisiana will visit Dudy Noble Field on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. and MSU will travel to UAB on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. to close out the fall slate.
All of the Bulldogs’ scrimmages are free and open to the public.
Logan Lowery