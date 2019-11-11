STARKVILLE – It was all about the newcomers for Mississippi State on Monday night.
The 10th-ranked Bulldogs pulled away from UT Martin quickly which allowed coach Vic Schaefer to sub in his bench players and get them meaningful minutes early in the season.
MSU’s bench provided 39 points in an 82-46 victory in front of 7,667 at Humphrey Coliseum.
“Tonight gave us an opportunity to play some of these young kids some extended minutes,” Schaefer said.
Freshman point guard Aliyah Matharu made the most of her 17 minutes off the bench. Matharu poured in 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting including three 3-pointers while also adding two assists, one steal and no turnovers.
[Schaefer] “is comfortable with me shooting the ball and I’m comfortable with my jump shot,” Matharu said. “When I see an open shot, sometimes I shoot. I was just feeling it tonight.”
Jessika Carter was again the top scorer for the 2-0 Bulldogs scoring 19 points on 7 of 9 shooting with eight rebounds.
“I’m much more comfortable than last year,” Carter said. “I’ve continued to work hard since last year after watching Teaira (McCowan) and Anriel (Howard) play and growing from that. I just get more comfortable as it goes.”
Chloe Bibby was the only other State player to score in double figures with 12. The Bulldogs shot 55.6 percent as a team while holding the 0-2 Skyhawks to just 29.8 percent from the field and forced 20 turnovers.
Turnovers were a problem in Mississippi State’s season opener against Southern Miss on Saturday. The Bulldogs were able to reduce that number from 21 to 13 on Monday. Matharu and fellow point guard Myah Taylor only had one turnover against UT Martin after combining for 11 in the opener.
MSU returns to action on Friday hosting Murray State at 7 p.m.