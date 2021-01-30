STARKVILLE – Iowa State had no answer for Mississippi State’s big three on Saturday afternoon.
Mississippi State beat Iowa State, 95-56, in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge at the Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs' DJ. Stewart, Iverson Molinar and Tolu Smith, the SEC’s second-highest scoring trio, finished the game with a combined 53 points and were 19 of 38 from the floor.
Molinar scored 20 points, Stewart added 17 and Smith had 16. None of them played over 26 minutes and all exited the game with eight minutes left.
With the win, Mississippi State broke a three-game losing streak and helped the SEC win the SEC-Big 12 Challenge, 5-4.
“I thought DJ was fantastic, he and Iverson both,” MSU head coach Ben Howland said. “They really did a great job for us offensively. Tolu was very good, especially starting the second half. He really did a great job.”
Iowa State (2-9, 0-6 in Big 12) entered the game without two of its normal starters due to COVID protocol, and Mississippi State took advantage early.
After allowing a corner 3-pointer to start the game, the Bulldogs (10-8, 4-5 in SEC) went on a 17-3 run over the course of four minutes to jump ahead 17-6. Iowa State was able to cut the lead back to single-digits a few minutes later, 20-12, but MSU quickly pushed its lead out to 16 points on back-to-back 3-pointers by Stewart.
Mississippi State led 44-28 at halftime, while Stewart, Molinar and Smith combined for 33 of MSU’s 44 points.
“I thought we came out and played really hard, which we’ve done the last three games in a row now,” Howland said. “As hard as we’ve played all year. I thought our defense was uncanny in that first half when we took the lead. I thought DJ's two 3s in a row kind of broke the game open for us and we never looked back.”
The Bulldogs kept their foot on the gas pedal to start the second half. Mississippi State made five consecutive field goals to start the half, three from Smith and two from Molinar, to push its lead to 25 points.
After a quick 4-0 run by Iowa State cut the lead to 21 points, 53-32, Mississippi State used another big run, 15-1, to push its lead out to 35 points, 68-33. Rowland then took out most of his starters, and the MSU reserves pushed the lead out to 40 points.
The Bulldogs controlled both the rebounding and turnover battle. Mississippi State out rebounded Iowa State, 41-34, and the Bulldogs grabbed 17 offensive rebounds. Those led to 20 second-chance points.
Mississippi State had turned the ball over 46 times in its last three games, but only committed 10 turnovers in the game. The Bulldogs’ defense forced 21 Iowa State turnovers.