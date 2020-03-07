STARKVILLE • Turnabout is fair play.
After losing to Ole Miss by 25 points last month in Oxford, Mississippi State returned the favor on Saturday night with a 69-44 victory to close out the regular season in front of 7,569 at Humphrey Coliseum.
“What better way to go out than beating your rival in a blowout really and get some revenge,” said MSU senior guard Tyson Carter. “That was pretty special for the last game of the (regular) season.”
With the win, the Bulldogs also secured the No. 4 seed and a double-bye in next week’s SEC Tournament in Nashville. MSU (20-11, 11-7 SEC) will play Friday afternoon on ESPN.
Ole Miss (15-16, 6-12 SEC) will be the No. 12 seed and open the SEC Tournament against 13th-seeded Georgia on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on SEC Network. The Rebels won 70-60 at Georgia on Jan. 25.
The Rebels and Bulldogs were tied at 21 with just over six minutes to go in the first half before State got its offense rolling. The Bulldogs closed the first half on an 18-4 run sparked by 18 first-half points by Reggie Perry.
Perry had a game-high 22 points and 14 rebounds, his 17th double-double of the season.
“He was like a man among boys,” said Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis. “He was too physical, too big and too strong. It’s amazing that we guarded him at home and couldn’t guard him here.”
Nick Weatherspoon and Robert Woodard II each scored 11 points for a Mississippi State squad that shot 46.2 percent from the field and out-rebounded Ole Miss, 42-30.
“This was the best game that we’ve played all year,” said MSU coach Ben Howland.
The Rebels shot a dismal 29.4 percent from the field (2 of 17 from 3-point range) and were held to their second-lowest offensive output of the season.
Breein Tyree, who scored a career-high 40 points in the first game against MSU last month, was held to 11 points in the rematch. Tyree shot 4 of 13 from the field and was only 1 of 6 behind the arc.
Howland doubled teamed Tyree with Weatherspoon and center Abdul Ado throughout the game.
“Abdul and Nick, those are two of the toughest, hard-nosed guys you could want to deal with,” Howland said. “I wouldn’t want to be double-teamed by them. You’re talking about two tremendous athletes that are our two best defenders.”
Devontae Shuler led Ole Miss with 16 points, 11 of which were scored in the first half.