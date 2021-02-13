STARKVILLE – Just three days after playing its worst defensive game of the season, the Mississippi State men’s basketball team was blown off the court by the worst team in the SEC.
Vanderbilt beat the Bulldogs, 72-51, in the Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday. The Commodores, now sitting at 6-10 with a 2-8 record in SEC play, made 13 3-pointers and shot 43% from 3-point range.
Mississippi State (11-11, 5-8) turned the ball over 17 times and was out-rebounded by Vanderbilt, 36-27. The Bulldogs have now lost two-straight SEC games and six of their last seven.
“We talked about how good of a 3-point shooting this team is,” head coach Ben Howland said. “We were trying to run them off the 3-point line. Even if they beat us on the drive, we aren’t going to let them pull in our face because they’re such a good shooting team. And we neglected to do that. Ten 3-pointers in the first half is really digging a hole for ourselves.”
Vanderbilt’s hot shooting was present from the start of the game. Scotty Pippen Jr., the SEC’s second-leading scorer, made his first three 3-point attempts and the Commodores took a 9-4 lead just three minutes into the game.
Vanderbilt pushed that lead to 25-17, but Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar scored nine points of his own to tie the game, 28-28, with 5:26 remaining until halftime.
The Commodores then ran Mississippi State off the court.
Vanderbilt ended the first half on a 17-2 run, highlighted by 3-pointers by Pippen Jr., Dylan Disu and Maxwell Evans, to take a 45-30 lead at the break. The only points for MSU in the last 5:26 of the half was a buzzer-beating shot by Deivon Smith.
Vanderbilt was 10 of 17 from deep at half.
“We struggled to score today and I thought their doubling of the ball was an issue for us and we didn’t handle it that well during that 17-0 run and that blew the game open,” Howland said.
The Bulldogs were able to cut the lead to 12 points with a Deivon Smith 3-pointer out of the half, but that was the closest it got the rest of the game. The Commodores used two more 3-pointers to extend the lead to 20 points, 60-40, with 10 minutes left in the game.
Evans finished with a game-high 20 points for Vanderbilt, while Mississippi State was led by Molinar’s 19 points. He was the only double-digit scorer for MSU.
Mississippi State’s next game is on Tuesday at Auburn.