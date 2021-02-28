STARKVILLE – After winning its last two games, the Mississippi State women’s basketball team was blown out on its own court on Sunday afternoon.
Missouri beat Mississippi State, 77-57, at the Humphrey Coliseum on Mississippi State’s senior night. This was the last regular season game for MSU. The Bulldogs finish the regular season with a 10-8, 5-7 SEC record.
Mississippi State is the No. 9 seed in the SEC and will play No. 8 LSU on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the SEC Women’s Tournament held in Greenville, S.C.
MSU beat LSU, 68-59, in Baton Rouge on February 25.
“Hats off to Missouri,” head coach Nikki McCray-Penson said. “They came in here and just whipped us. We were not the team that played the last two games. We just have to go back to the drawing board.”
Missouri (9-10, 5-9) shot 43.8% from the floor in the game and 40% from 3-point range (12-30).
The Tigers made three 3-pointers in the first quarter, including two on the game’s first two possessions. Missouri led Mississippi State 17-12 at the end of the first.
Missouri hit four more 3-pointers in the second quarter to push its halftime lead out to 40-24. The Tigers were 7 of 15 from 3-point range at half and shot 48.4% from the floor.
Mississippi State, on the other hand, shot 34% from the floor in the first half and was 1 of 11 from deep. The Bulldogs also turned the ball over nine times.
The Bulldogs were able to keep the deficit to 12 points for some of the second half, but Missouri went on a 14-0 run to push its lead to 64-38 in the final seconds of the third quarter.
“There were some things that happened that didn’t allow us to win,” McCray-Penson said. “It’s not rocket science. We just have to regroup and just move forward. That’s all it is. If you’re a competitor, you’re going to put yourself in a position to prepare and be ready to win. It’s that simple.”
The score never got closer than 18 points the rest of the way. Myah Taylor was the only Bulldogs to score in double-digits. She finished with 11 points on 3 of 5 shooting.
Rickea Jackson and JaMya Mingo-Young, normally two starters, didn’t enter the game until 3:50 left in the third quarter and finished with a combined six points on 4-7 shooting.
When asked about their absence the first two and a half quarters, McCray-Penson said she just wanted to focus on the seniors playing on senior night.