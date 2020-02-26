STARKVILLE – Perhaps the only thing positive about Mississippi State’s loss to previously winless Texas Southern on Tuesday is that the eighth-ranked Bulldogs were back on the field the following day.
MSU made the most of the final game of its homestand with an 8-4 over Alcorn State on Wednesday afternoon.
“I think we learned a lot about our team in a 24 hour period,” said MSU coach Chris Lemonis. “We left here last night very disappointed but it was good to see them fight back.”
The Diamond Dogs (5-2) had a dozen hits led by Jordan Westburg going 2 for 3 with a two-run home run and scored four times.
“Personally, I didn’t want to go to sleep last night,” Westburg said. “I was extremely pissed off, embarrassed or whatever word you want to describe it. I just wasn’t happy. I know a lot of the guys weren’t happy but it was one loss and early in the season. Just to be able to come back to the ballpark today and play another game right away is the best thing for us. It gets your mind off a loss real quick, especially when you turn around with a win.”
Tanner Allen and Justin Foscue were also 2 for 3 with Allen adding a double and both driving in a run. Logan Tanner was 2 for 5 with a pair of singles and Brad Cumbest belted a home run to leadoff the second inning.
“The game is fighting us a little bit,” Lemonis said. “We’ve got some guys pressing in certain parts of our lineup. It was nice to see the middle of our order really take care of business today and have some big hits.”
Chase Patrick improved to 2-0 in relief, pitching two perfect frames and striking out five. Patrick came on after Houston Harding lasted four innings giving up four runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
In total, Mississippi State used five pitchers against Alcorn State (2-3) and struck the Braves out 18 times.
The Bulldogs travel to Long Beach State for a three-game series starting Friday at 8 p.m. CT.