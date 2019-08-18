STARKVILLE • Mississippi State special teams coordinator Joey Jones can barely contain his excitement.
The Bulldogs return most of their starting specialists and get kickoff returner Brian Cole back from a pectoral injury that cost him the final eight games last year.
Jones is also amped-up over the amount of players at his disposal across his special teams units this season.
“There’s a big smile on my face because there’s a lot more depth there,” Jones said. “Last year we had some really good players up front but they were also starters on defense so we had to rest them and our depth wasn’t quite as good.”
Junior Jace Christmann has been MSU’s starting placekicker the past two seasons. Christmann is 24 of 30 on field goals over that span with a long of 47-yards and made all 83 extra point attempts but has some competition this fall.
Junior Jordan Lawless is nipping at Christmann’s heels again in camp but has yet to attempt a field goal since arriving in Starkville from junior college in 2017.
“It’s dead even,” Jones said. “Jordan Lawless has always been a very capable kicker. When you looked at the numbers last year, they were about the exact same so we went with Jace because he’d been the guy (the season) before. This year, I don’t see much difference so coach (Joe) Moorhead will make that call.”
Jones hoped to add punter Corliss Waitman – a player he coached at South Alabama – into the mix as a graduate transfer but his extra year of eligibility was denied by the NCAA.
‘Great competition’
While the Bulldogs are waiting on an appeal on Waitman’s behalf, things are still solid at that position with Tucker Day, Kody Schexnayder and Texas Tech transfer Reed Bowman competing for the starting job.
“It’s an open deal,” Jones said. “Tucker obviously is the returning starter and those other two guys are going to have to do well to beat him out. It’s going to be a great competition.”
Day started off as a placekicker for State as a true freshman in 2017 but lost the job after only two games. He regained that season of eligibility and returned to his natural punting position last year, averaging 39.4 yards.
“He just kept getting better toward the end of the year,” Jones said. “He had a tremendous bowl game. He flipped the field a lot in that game. He also had a good game against Ole Miss and Alabama. You could say it was technique but I think a lot of it was in his head and getting experience.”
Sophomore Scott Goodman is also back as the starting kickoff specialist.
The Bulldogs do have to break in a new long snapper with the loss of Tupelo’s Joel Baldwin to graduation. Raymond Freeman, Nathan Swanson, Thomas Cox and Paul Blackwell are bidding for that job.
In addition to having Cole back in the return game, Marcus Murphy, Malik Dear and Isaiah Zuber are also in the mix. Zuber led the Big 12 averaging 17.8 yards on punt returns last season while playing at Kansas State.