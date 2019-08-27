STARKVILLE – There is no denying the amount of talent Mississippi State lost from its top-ranked defense last year.
Three Bulldog defenders were even selected in the first round of the NFL Draft back in April. MSU must also replace its entire starting defensive line as well.
But there is one position group that remains intact for the Bulldogs and that’s at linebacker. Senior Leo Lewis and juniors Erroll Thompson and Willie Gay Jr. all return to give State a good foundation for a rebuilding defense.
“At linebacker, we bring most of the guys back, including two of the top players in the country,” said MSU head coach Joe Moorhead. “At other positions, we have talent that requires experience.”
Thompson is the Bulldogs top returning tackler. The Preseason All-SEC first team selection stacked up 87 tackles in 2018 to go along with nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and was also tied for the team lead with two interceptions.
“It’s been fun to watch him work,” said first-year MSU linebackers coach Chris Marve. “You wouldn’t know that he has the accolades that he has. He’s been extremely detailed and is solution-oriented in terms of what’s at hand. He knows that this is not last year.”
Lewis started 10 of 12 games and made 45 stops last season. It is the final go-around for the former five-star prospect and Freshman All-American and Marve has seen the 6-foot-2, 245-pounder approach it as such.
“He’s very mature and very hungry,” Marve said. “He’s excited for the opportunity that’s ahead and is very, very motivated. He takes instruction well and knows football. He’s played in a lot of different schemes so to have some continuity this year in this scheme – although he has a different position coach – but having continuity in this scheme has helped him. I’m excited to see what he’ll do because he’s had a phenomenal fall camp.”
Gay has been sidelined for much of camp with a lower body injury but was expected to resume practicing with the team on Tuesday. The Starkville product had 48 tackles, 5.5 for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery as a sophomore last season.
Behind those front-line guys, the Bulldogs also return a pair of seniors as back-ups in Sh’mar Kilby-Lane and Tim Washington. Kilby-Lane began his career at Florida State and joined the Mississippi State roster last fall after transferring in from junior college.
Much of Washington’s career has been spent on special teams but is expected to factor into the linebacker rotation more this fall.
“Tim is one of those guys that’s really mature,” Marve said. “I’ve been really pleased with his work ethic. He put in a lot of work this spring and this fall. He’s poised to have a good year. He’s already in graduate school and that speaks to his work ethic and character and how he’s focused on doing the task at hand.”
Three other young linebackers were able to get their feet wet last year as true freshmen. Aaron Brule appeared in four contests while Nathaniel Watson and Tupelo’s Jett Johnson were called upon twice.
Brule even had one of the biggest plays during MSU’s spring game back in April as he intercepted Jalen Mayden and returned it 53-yards for a touchdown.
“He’s like a point guard that’s a bit out of control,” MSU defensive coordinator Bob Shoop said of Brule. “You can see the signs that he’s really, really good. There’s plays out there where he really flashes and then there’s plays he’s like a blur and he may or may not be going in the right direction.
“But he has ability. We all saw the pick-6 he had in the spring game. He’s big, strong, physical and fast and you have to remember that this is his first camp where there’s some expectation for him.”