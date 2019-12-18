STARKVILLE • Mississippi State coaches are expecting a quiet national signing day today but still an impactful one for the program.
The Bulldogs anticipate signing a bulk of their 2020 class today, a group that enters the day ranked 22nd by 247Sports.com. But there shouldn’t be much drama to deal with since most of those prospects have been committed for months and have shutdown their recruitment to other programs.
“We’ve dominated it,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “We’ve been working hard to keep our third consecutive Top 25 class intact. We’ve been to all four corners of the state and a bunch others. Highways, dirt roads, the Delta, the Coast – it’s been awesome. We’ve had great reception from the coaches, kids and their parents.”
MSU’s 2020 class enters today with 22 members including five four-star commitments. Running back Jo’Quavious Marks of Atlanta is the Bulldogs’ highest-rated recruit followed by Grenada cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, Philadelphia athlete Lideatrick Griffin and Copiah-Lincoln Community College products Jordan Davis (defensive end) and Malik Heath (wide receiver).
JUCO help
Mississippi State dipped into the junior college ranks for seven commitments in this class. In addition to Davis and Heath, the Bulldogs also have their teammate Tyrus Wheat pledged as well. Wheat is rated the nation’s No. 1 inside linebacker and Davis is considered the best weakside defensive end while Heath is the No. 2 receiver in the country.
State is also bringing in more immediate depth for its defensive line and receiving corps. Tre Lawson from Gulf Coast Community College and Benjamin Key of East Los Angeles College will help at defensive end while wideouts Caleb Ducking of Holmes Community College and Johnquarise Patterson of Hinds Community College are also expected to be added.
Moorhead has followed the blueprint that made his predecessor Dan Mullen successful by recruiting the state of Mississippi heavily. Eighteen prospects who are currently committed hail from programs within the Magnolia State, including eight of the state’s top 20 high school recruits.
The Bulldogs are also expected to sign former Arizona Statekicker Brandon Ruiz as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
MSU would also like to add another signature from a defensive back to its class today. Three-star cornerback Decamerion Richardson of Bossier City, Louisiana, is a name to keep an eye on.