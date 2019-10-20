BIRMINGHAM, Ala., – The final 14 innings of the fall for the Mississippi State baseball program were capped with a 13-6 victory over UAB on Sunday at Young Memorial Field. The Diamond Dogs scored three runs in the seventh inning to take the lead, before switching lineups in the eighth inning and tacking on 10 more runs over the final seven frames.
In the 14-inning game, Mississippi State played two separate lineups seven innings each. Over the first seven innings, the two teams were scoreless through six, before MSU pushed three runs across in the seventh for the 3-0 advantage at the mid-point. The second seven innings had State owning a 10-6 edge, including an eight-run 10th inning.
On the mound, State threw 14 pitchers and only graduate student Spencer Price threw more than one inning. Eleven of the 14 pitchers completed scoreless innings, with Price allowing just one run in 1 1/3 innings of work. The first seven Bulldogs to take the mound all fired off scoreless innings, allowing just five total hits.
Overall, the staff struck out 14 and walked just five, led by two strikeouts apiece from freshman Will Bednar, senior Jack Eagan and freshman Landon Sims.
At the plate, freshman Drew McGowan owned a team-best three hits, while freshman Mason Land, sophomore Landon Jordan and freshman Kyte McDonald all posted two-hit games. Junior Rowdey Jordan opened the scoring with a two-RBI double in the seventh inning, while Land, Landon Jordan and sophomore Luke Hancock each produced two-RBI games.
As a team, Mississippi State posted 13 runs on 19 hits and owned a .500 batting average (10-for-20) with runners in scoring position. State owned four of the five extra base hits in the game, while walking eight times to just seven strikeouts.