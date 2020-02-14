STARKVILLE – No. 10 Mississippi State used a six-run sixth inning rally to slide past Wright State 9-6 to open the season on Friday.
The Diamond Dogs fell behind 5-2 but managed to come from behind like they did so many times during their College World Series runs the past two seasons, much of the delight of the 9,509 on hand at Dudy Noble Field.
“When we were down all the guys were saying that we’ve still got a lot of game to play,” said designated hitter Landon Jordan. “We do this all the time. It’s nothing to us to comeback and win a game.”
Justin Foscue had an RBI ground out in the fifth before the Bulldogs erupted for six more runs the following frame. Rowdey Jordan tied the game with a two-run single to right and Foscue gave MSU the lead with a two-run double to left as part of a four-hit inning that also included two walks and an error.
“We had some pretty productive innings early that we really didn’t take advantage of,” said MSU skipper Chris Lemonis. “So to be able to get that going was huge.”
The Bulldogs collected 10 hits on the chilly afternoon including six from their seven, eight and nine-hole hitters – Josh Hatcher, Kamren James and Landon Jordan.
Landon Jordan was a perfect 2 for 2 with a pair of singles while Hatcher, James and Rowdey Jordan were all 2 for 4. Hatcher had a double and Rowdey Jordan drove in two.
All-American JT Ginn took a no decision on the mound. Ginn gave up two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and a pair of walks. He was on a pitch count and was pulled after throwing 58.
Chase Patrick earned the win with two shutout and no-hit innings of relief. Jared Shemper pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning to earn the save.
The Diamond Dogs and Raiders are back at it on Saturday at 2 p.m. Redshirt freshman Christian MacLeod makes his mound debut for Mississippi State while Wright State counters with sophomore right-hander Bradley Brehmer.