NETTLETON – The Aberdeen Bulldogs’ running game led them to their first division win of the season after a 28-17 victory against Nettleton.
The Bulldogs move to 1-1 in Division 3A after bouncing back from the loss in the A-Game against Amory last Friday.
“It’s always big to get a win, especially one against a tough division opponent like Nettleton,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We made some changes on the offensive line that opened up our running game tonight, and we decided to lean on it.”
Aberdeen marched down the field on the first possession in the first quarter and scored on a four-yard run from Jermaine Strong.
The Tigers retaliated and scored on the first play of their first possession on a 50-yard run by Roderick Patterson.
In the second quarter, Strong connected on a 32-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Fields that gave the Bulldogs a 12-7 lead going into halftime.
Jackson Cheek drilled a field goal with 3:38 left in the third quarter, and Jayden Hawkins returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown, giving Nettleton the 17-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Aberdeen regained the lead at the start of the fourth after Chris Holliday scored on a seven-yard touchdown run, and Strong passed to Fields to complete the two-point conversion.
Strong found Fields again on a 55-yard touchdown pass, and the Bulldogs completed the two-point conversion on a pass from Strong to Fields that put the game away at 28-17.
“My guys really helped me tonight,” Strong said. “I was cramping up coming out of halftime, and they gave me the energy to keep pushing.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Chris Holliday scores on a seven-yard run to give the Bulldogs a three-point lead in the fourth quarter.
Point Man: Jermaine Strong accounted for three touchdowns to lead Aberdeen.
Talking Point: “We came out and ran the ball well, but consistency was a problem for us tonight. We’ve got to remain consistent on both sides of the ball all game.” - Nettleton coach John Keith
Notes
• Ka’Darius Watkins had an interception in the second quarter.
• T.J. Fields had a pair of touchdown receptions.
• Nettleton heads to Hatley next week, while Aberdeen travels to East Webster in a non-division matchup.