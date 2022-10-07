Strong

Aberdeen quarterback Jermaine Strong throws a pass Friday night against Nettleton.

 DEON BLANCHARD/Monroe Journal

ABERDEEN – After falling down by three points in the fourth quarter, the Aberdeen Bulldogs answered in a big way, scoring on their last three possessions in the fourth to take a 40-23 win over Division 4-3A foe Nettleton on Friday.

