ABERDEEN – After falling down by three points in the fourth quarter, the Aberdeen Bulldogs answered in a big way, scoring on their last three possessions in the fourth to take a 40-23 win over Division 4-3A foe Nettleton on Friday.
“We looked like a completely different team compared to last week,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We had something to prove this week, and we came out an executed everything we practiced against a tough offensive team.”
It was a defensive battle in the first quarter, but Nettleton (5-2, 0-1) managed to break the seal late as Braylen Williams broke free on a 79-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs (5-2, 1-1) responded early in the second with a 14-yard touchdown run by Jermaine Strong to trim the lead to 7-6 after the failed two-point conversion.
The two teams continued to not give each other any breathing room in the second, but Aberdeen ended the scoring drought in the third with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Strong to M.L. Fort. Nettleton quickly answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Williams to Gavin Pargo, and Williams connected on the two-point pass to Anterion Venson to give his team a 15-12 lead.
The Bulldogs regained a 20-15 lead to start the fourth after Jelon Peterson scooped up a bad snap on a punt and returned it for touchdown, and Strong found Fort again on the two-point conversion pass. Nettleton redeemed itself after the error as Williams picked up his third touchdown of the night on a 35-yard touchdown run.
Jay Hawkins rushed in the two-point run to give the Tigers a 23-20 lead with 10:18 left in the game.
Aberdeen strung together three clutch touchdowns in the closing minutes of the fourth to seal the win as Jayden Walker, Strong and Joe Buchanan had runs of 17, 5 and 1 yards.
“Being a leader is tough, but on my end, it’s pretty easy,” Strong said. “I’ve got guys that can back me up every time, and I wasn’t the only leader tonight. My guys stepped up and played a big role tonight.”
Extra Points
Turning point: Walker helped Aberdeen regain the lead in the fourth with a 17-yard touchdown run.
Point man: Strong finished with 120 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Talking point: “We didn’t execute offensively on some things, and we left points on the board in the first half. Our effort was there, but we just have to execute on some things better.” – Nettleton coach John Keith
Notes
• Pargo and Zavian Dilworth made interceptions for Nettleton.
• Aberdeen will host East Webster next week, while Nettleton will host Hatley.
