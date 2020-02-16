STARKVILLE – Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis was pleased with what he saw from his club as they capped an opening weekend sweep of Wright State with a 5-1 victory on Sunday.
The 10th-ranked Diamond Dogs received solid pitching throughout the weekend as well as key contributions from newcomers at the bottom of their lineup.
“I felt like we ran some guys out there who had their stuff, pitched with their stuff and commanded their breaking balls,” Lemonis said. “I was really pleased with that whole group that pitched today. Our young kids – Kamren James, Landon Jordan, Logan Tanner and Christian MacLeod – had good weekends. I have a pretty good idea what (Jordan Westburg) and (Justin Foscue) and all those guys are going to do.”
MSU hit .297 as a team during its three-game sweep of the Raiders with 10 of its 30 hits going for extra bases. The Bulldogs pitching staff sported a 3.00 earned run average with 40 strikeouts.
On Sunday, Mississippi State had seven hits and scored all five runs in the first three innings.
Westburg and Rowdey Jordan were both 2 for 4 with a double each and Westburg driving in a run. Brandon Pimentel also added a double while James had a two-run single.
Eric Cerantola (1-0) picked up the win on the mound. Certantola started and logged four shutout innings giving up two hits and three walks but struck out eight.
“We probably needed some Tums during some of those innings,” Lemonis said. “But we knew we were going to get that. That’s part of his progress and his growth to learn how to manage innings and command. But he was really good today and had good stuff. He pitched out of a jam or two. We were happy with him.”
Riley Self, Landon Sims, Jaxen Forrester, Jared Shemper and Spencer Price finished out the game in relief working an inning apiece.
MSU hosts Samford on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs hope to have right fielder Tanner Allen back available after missing the final two games of the Wright State series after fouling a ball off his knee in the opener.
“I feel like we’ll have him this upcoming week,” Lemonis said. “We’ve got to get him out there running around. We’re a little precautionary playing the outfield and running around in cold weather. We’ve got to get him full speed but he should be fine.”