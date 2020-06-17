Mississippi State announced a home-and-home football series with Washington State on Wednesday afternoon.
It won't be soon.
The series will take place in 2030 and 2031. Mississippi State will host WSU on Aug. 31, 2030, then the Bulldogs will travel to Pullman, Washington, on Aug. 30, 2031.
It will be the first meetings between the two programs.
“We’re thrilled to add another home-and-home series against a quality opponent and institution like Washington State to our future schedules,” MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said in a statement. “These ... should be an exciting opportunity and experience for our student-athletes and fans.”
Mississippi State has not played a Pac-12 opponent since the Bulldogs hosted Oregon in 2003. MSU also has future series announced with Pac-12 opponents Arizona in 2022-2023 and Arizona State in 2024-2025.
New MSU head coach Mike Leach spent eight seasons at the helm of Washington State before taking the job in Starkville. He helped lead the Cougars to 55-47 overall record and a 36-36 conference record.
His best season in Pullman came in 2017 when WSU went 11-2 and finished the season ranked No. 10 in the country.