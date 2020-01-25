Mississippi State will step away from Southeastern Conference play today, traveling to Oklahoma City to play Oklahoma as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
It’s the first time for the Bulldogs to participate in the event since the 2013-14 season under former head coach Rick Ray. Today’s game tips at 1 p.m. from the Chesapeake Energy Center and will be televised on ESPN2.
“It’s an honor to be a part of this series when you’re picked as one of the 10 teams in our league to get to play against the Big 12,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “It’s a great opportunity for our conference and obviously a great opportunity for us.”
Oklahoma is 12-6 on the season and has experienced setbacks in three of its last four outings. The Sooners are coming off a 61-57 loss at top-ranked Baylor on Monday.
Difficult matchup
“They had a chance to win it in the last 10 seconds of the game against the No. 1 team in the country,” Howland said. “They played very well and beat TCU handedly the previous game. They’re well coached and a very difficult team to match-up with.
“Their bigs are so skilled. (Brady) Manek is a great 3-point shooter and one of the best 3-point shooting bigs in the country. (Kristian) Doolittle is really another match-up nightmare.”
Dootlittle leads Oklahoma scoring 15.9 points per game with Manek close behind at 15.6.
MSU (12-6) has a match-up nightmare of its own in sophomore forward Reggie Perry. The reigning SEC Player of the Week has posted a double-double in seven of his last eight games and is averaging one for the season, putting up 16.9 points and pulling down 10.3 rebounds.
“We’re at our best when we play through him and through the post,” Howland said. “We’re doing a better job scheming to take advantage of a really special talent.”
Another aspect that has helped the Bulldogs during their current three-game winning streak is the play of Nick Weatherspoon at point guard. Weatherspoon seems to have settled into playing the position for the first time in his career and has 14 assists and only two turnovers his last two contests.
“He’s really growing into his role of being that floor general and creating for others,” Howland said. “It’s almost to the detriment that he’s not looking for his shot when it’s open. We still have to get him to do that because he’s a very good scorer. But I’m really proud of the growth that he’s showing as a point guard.”
State is 3-0 all-time against Oklahoma and is meeting the Sooners for the first time since a 54-45 victory in the 2002 Sugar Bowl Classic in New Orleans. It will be Howland’s first foray against Oklahoma in his 24 years as a head coach.