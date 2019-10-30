Mississippi State’s women’s basketball program begins the 2019-20 campaign ranked No. 10 in the Associated Press Poll released on Wednesday.
Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs returns three starters from last season's 33-3 team. State is coming off back-to-back Southeastern Conference championships and three straight Elite Eight appearances.
MSU has been ranked in the AP Top 25 for 95 consecutive weeks, the longest such stretch in program history. The Bulldogs have also been inside the top 10 for 59 straight weeks.
It marks the fifth straight year that Mississippi State has been ranked within the top 25 to start the season.
Oregon, who defeated the Bulldogs twice last season, enters the season at No. 1.
AP Preseason Top 25
Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (25) 33-5 697 7
2. Baylor (3) 37-1 675 1
3. Stanford 31-5 631 6
4. Maryland 29-5 596 9
5. UConn 35-3 569 2
6. Texas A&M 26-8 554 14
7. Oregon St. 26-8 525 11
8. South Carolina 23-10 518 15
9. Louisville 32-4 477 5
10. Mississippi St. 33-3 443 4
11. UCLA 22-13 380 20
12. Florida St. 24-9 354 25
13. Kentucky 25-8 342 17
14. NC State 28-6 320 10
15. Texas 23-10 303 23
16. Notre Dame 35-4 290 3
17. Michigan St. 21-12 205 -
18. DePaul 26-8 174 24
18. Miami 25-9 174 19
20. Arizona St. 22-11 118 22
21. Syracuse 25-9 103 12
22. Arkansas 22-15 93 -
23. Minnesota 21-11 90 -
24. Indiana 21-13 86 -
25. Michigan 22-12 77 -
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 71, Iowa St. 44, Gonzaga 32, Rice 30, Drake 24, Tennessee 22, Boise St. 15, South Dakota 11, South Florida 9, Arizona 9, Iowa 8, South Dakota St. 7, LSU 7, Auburn 5, Duke 4, North Carolina 4, Rutgers 2, Kansas St 1, Ohio 1.
Logan Lowery