Mississippi State’s late-inning heroics came up just short and now the Bulldogs’ season comes down to Saturday night.
After Mississippi State scored three runs to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, Texas hitter Ivan Melendez played spoiler as he hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to push No. 2 seed Texas past No. 7 Mississippi State, 8-5, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha on Friday night.
The Texas win sets up a winner-take-all game in the bracket final on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
The winning team will advance to the College World Series championship series against Vanderbilt, which advanced to the championship after the NCAA forced N.C. State to forfeit the scheduled Saturday rematch game due to COVID-19 concerns.
Will Bednar (8-1, 3.26 ERA) will start on the mound for MSU.
"We took a punch there in the top of the ninth and our kids came out of the rain delay and were ready to play," head coach Chris Lemonis said. "They felt like they could win the game, and I'm sure they're going to go to bed tonight and feel confident about coming out here and playing a great game tomorrow."
Mississippi State (47-17) trailed Texas, 5-2, going to the bottom of the eighth inning. But once again, the Bulldogs found enough offense to get back into the game.
Tanner Allen led off the eighth inning with a double, and after three walks pushed a run across and loaded the bases with one out, Brad Cumbest hit a two-run single to right field to tie the game, 5-5.
Kellum Clark then struck out, and after a Tanner Leggett walk, Rowdey Jordan fouled out to end the rally with the game tied.
The game, however, didn’t stay tied for long. MSU pitcher Brandon Smith issued a leadoff walk to Texas leadoff hitter Mike Antico. After a sacrifice bunt pushed Antico to second base, Smith was replaced by Parker Stinnett, who walked the first batter he faced before giving up a three-run home run to Melendez to put Texas back up, 8-5.
Mississippi State pitchers issued 11 walks in the game. Six of those walks, including two of the five walks MSU pitchers issued in the ninth inning, came around to score for Texas.
"We don't throw enough strikes," Lemonis said. "I think we walked 11 guys tonight. It's hard to beat anybody when you walk 11 guys. We have to throw strikes and we have to compete in the zone. I think that's where we fell short tonight."
The three walks that didn’t score in the ninth sandwiched a 2 hour and 27 minute rain delay.
Cade Smith took over on the mound at 1:06 a.m. with a runner on first and one out, and walked the bases loaded before striking out back-to-back batters to strand all three runners.
Allen led off the bottom of the ninth hoping to spark another rally and reached base via an error by the Texas first baseman. Luke Hancock followed with a walk, but both runners were stranded as Texas pitcher Aaron Nixon held off the Bulldogs.