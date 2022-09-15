Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
ABERDEEN – Aberdeen did not let its first-half lulls deter it from having a big night. The Bulldogs' offense came to life in the second half Thursday as they walked away with a 46-0 win over Mooreville.
“All of our wounds in the first half were self-inflicted,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “We talked things out at halftime and made some adjustments because we really needed that spark. We just went out and made plays after that.”
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard in the first quarter on an 80-yard pass from Jermaine Strong to Edrian Garth. A 30-yard touchdown run by Chris Holliday gave Aberdeen a 14-0 advantage heading into the half after the two-point run by Jeffery Sykes.
Mooreville had a couple of chances to score in the first half after reaching the red zone on its first few possessions, but Aberdeen’s defense held firm.
Joe Buchanan and Strong added to the Bulldogs’ lead to start the third as they had touchdown runs of 1 and 6 yards, respectively, making it 28-0.
With 3:47 left in the third, Strong scored his third touchdown of the game on a 52-yard touchdown run.
“This all came from my teammates,” Strong said. “We got into a little hole at first, but everyone came together in the second half. I guess they just needed that spark from me.”
Aberdeen scored its last two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a 35-yard interception return by Sykes and a 60-yard touchdown run by Don Gilleylen.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Strong scored a 6-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to extend Aberdeen’s lead to 28-0.
Point Man: Strong passed for nearly 160 yards and finished with 3 touchdowns in the win.
Talking Point: “This wasn’t the cleanest game for us. If we want to go out and win next week, we’ve got to fix our mistakes.” – Williams
Notes
• This is Aberdeen’s second shutout win of the season.
• Strong, Rasheed Byars and Sykes all had interceptions for the Bulldogs’ defense.
• The Bulldogs will host Caledonia for their next game, while Mooreville will take on Mantachie at home.
