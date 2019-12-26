NASHVILLE – Last Friday, coach Joe Moorhead announced that true freshman Garrett Shrader would start at quarterback for Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.
Moorhead has since had to call an audible.
Senior Tommy Stevens will start as the Bulldogs’ signal caller against Louisville, Moorhead said after the Bulldogs’ first practice on-site at Vanderbilt Stadium on Thursday.
Moorhead said Shrader suffered an “upper body” injury and listed him as “doubtful-to-out” for the bowl game.
Shrader was reportedly involved in an altercation last week with teammate Willie Gay Jr., which resulted in Shrader sustaining a facial fracture. Shrader was not at Thursday’s practice but is expected to join the team later in the week and is not expected to have any long-term damage.
Gay was full-go for practice on Thursday.
“We’re masters at dealing with adversity this season,” Moorhead said. “This is just another opportunity for us to get better.”
Stevens is certainly no stranger to the starting role. The Penn State graduate transfer started eight games during the regular season and posted a 4-4 record. He has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 934 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing for 310 yards and three more scores.
“Tommy is an experienced guy and when he’s been healthy, he’s performed very well,” Moorhead said. “Tommy will be the No. 1 and he’ll go in and operate the offense and make plays with his arm and his feet. I know the guys have a ton of confidence in him.”
Stevens said he learned he would be the starting quarterback following practice last Saturday and is looking forward to one last chance to start in his final collegiate game.
“I’m very excited,” Stevens said. “It’s a great opportunity ahead for us. We’ve still got a lot of things that we need to do for the game moving forward but we’re really looking forward to it.”
Stevens had been taking the No. 2 reps prior to Shrader’s injury but Moorhead doesn’t expect any drastic changes to the gameplan with the change at quarterback.
“There may be a little bit of what we emphasize with the play-call based on Tommy’s strengths versus Garrett’s strengths,” Moorhead said. “Really just the (practice) repetitions have changed.”
Junior Keytaon Thompson – who hasn’t taken a snap at quarterback this season and only played a pair of plays as a receiver in the Egg Bowl – will be the backup quarterback. Thompson started the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl victory against Louisville, completing 11 of 20 passes for 127 yards and one interception and rushing 27 times for 147 yards and three touchdowns.
Redshirt freshman Jalen Mayden, who has not seen action this season, will serve as the third-team quarterback.
MSU does not have any academic casualties or known suspensions for the Music City Bowl. All players who were previously suspended during the fall are eligible to play on Monday.
Defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, safety Jaquarius Landrews and linebacker Erroll Thompson all have lower body injuries but were listed as probable for the game by Moorhead.