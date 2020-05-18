Mississippi State added another piece to its 2020 signing class on Monday with the commitment of Jones County Junior College offensive tackle Reed Buys.
Buys started at right tackle as a true freshman this past season and will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Bulldogs.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder from Vicksburg also had offers for UAB, Troy and North Texas to be a member of their 2021 class.
Buys becomes the 24th member of MSU’s class and is expected to arrive this summer.
For more on Buys' commitment, check out Paul Jones' story on 247Sports.com.
Logan Lowery