Ben Howland began to fill one of the vacancies attrition has left his roster with by adding a commitment from 2020 small forward Andersson Garcia on Friday evening.
Garcia chose the Bulldogs over offers from Arkansas State, East Tennessee State, Georgia Southern, Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, South Alabama and Tennessee State.
The 6-foot-6, 195-pounder is a native of the Dominican Republic but is currently attending Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the same program that produced Abdul Ado.
Garcia averaged nine points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and shot 61 percent from the field as a senior.
Garcia joins four-star guard Deivon Smith and three-star forward Cameron Matthews in MSU’s signing class.
Logan Lowery