Mississippi State claimed a commitment from three-star linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder from Pleasant Grove, Alabama owns 27 scholarship offers including Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee from the SEC. He was briefly committed to Nebraska last month.
Groce is rated the nation’s No. 22 inside linebacker and the 24th best prospect in Alabama according to 247Sports.com. Entering last week, he had made 97 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Groce is the 22nd commitment for the Bulldogs in a 2020 class that is rated 21st nationally.
Logan Lowery