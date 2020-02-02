Mississippi State picked up a 2021 quarterback commitment early Sunday morning.
Three-star Daniel Greek announced his pledge to Mike Leach’s Bulldogs over 16 other offers including Missouri and Vanderbilt from the SEC.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder from Argyle, Texas has completed 375 of 644 passes for 4,100 yards, 37 touchdowns and 19 interceptions the past two seasons. As a junior at Liberty Christian last fall, Greek hit on 147 of 281 throws for 1,605 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 picks.
Greek is rated the No. 31 pro-style quarterback in the country by 247Sports.com.
