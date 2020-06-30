All three of the Mississippi State baseball players who were recently drafted have signed their rookie contracts.
Pitcher J.T. Ginn, the 52nd overall pick by the New York Mets, inked his deal on Monday. His signing bonus of $2.9 million was well in excess of the projected slot value of $1.4 million.
Ginn, from Brandon, is coming off elbow surgery but was the national freshman of the year in 2019.
“He’s got all the qualities of being a top-of-the-rotation guy," Tommy Tanous, the Mets' senior adviser of amateur scouting, told reporters after the draft.
Previously, second baseman Justin Foscue (14th to Texas) and shortstop Jordan Westburg (30th to Baltimore) had signed their deals, along with two MSU recruits – Pennsylvania high school outfielder Austin Hendrick (12th to Cincinnati) and DeSoto Central third baseman Blaze Jordan (89th, Boston).
Ole Miss third baseman Tyler Keenan, drafted in the fourth round by Seattle, has also signed his rookie deal. Rebels shortstop Anthony Servideo, taken 74th overall by Baltimore, has not yet signed.